 Mahindra Teases XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Ahead of April 29 Launch
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra Teases XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Ahead of April 29 Launch

Mahindra Teases XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Ahead of April 29 Launch

The Mahindra XUV 3XO undergoes a significant design overhaul at the front and rear, drawing inspiration from Mahindra’s BE SUV lineup.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Mahindra XUV 3XO - Teaser Image |

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the extensively updated XUV300, now called the XUV 3XO, on April 29. A preview of the redesigned SUV has been showcased by the automaker in a video. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to take over from the current XUV300, which has remained largely unchanged since its launch in 2018. With a distinctive appearance from the XUV300, the XUV 3XO is anticipated to come equipped with a fresh set of features.

Read Also
Tata and Mahindra Gear Up To Launch 2 Electric SUVs By Mid-2024!
article-image

The Mahindra XUV 3XO undergoes a significant design overhaul at the front and rear, drawing inspiration from Mahindra’s BE SUV lineup. Notable updates include a more angular front end, revamped LED daytime running light with a drop-down appearance, and alterations to the front bumper and headlamp assembly.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Teaser

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Teaser |

Additionally, it sports a redesigned two-part grille featuring a larger central air intake on the bumper. At the rear, the XUV 3XO showcases a completely revamped tailgate adorned with a full-width LED light bar, a smoother design, and sleeker, C-shaped tail-lamps. The registration plate now finds its place on the bumper rather than the tailgate. Furthermore, it boasts a fresh set of alloy wheels finished in dark chrome.

Read Also
Mahindra To Unveil 5-Door Thar On August 15!
article-image

The teaser suggests that the 3XO will be equipped with ventilated seats. Previous spy shots have unveiled a dual-tone interior featuring a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. It is anticipated to adopt the same interior design as the recently launched XUV400 Pro. Additionally, the vehicle will come with a single-pane sunroof. Other potential features for the 3XO may include a wireless charger, dual-zone climate controls, and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

The current range of engines, which includes a 1.5-liter diesel, a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol, and a 1.2-liter direct injection turbo-petrol (TGDi), will remain unchanged. However, the 1.2-liter TGDi petrol variant will now come with a 6-speed automatic gearbox sourced from Aisin. Additionally, as previously reported, the XUV3XO lineup is slated to receive an electric powertrain later this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cooling Deal: As Mercury Scales The Ladder, Here Is Your Guide To Getting The Right Air Conditioner

Cooling Deal: As Mercury Scales The Ladder, Here Is Your Guide To Getting The Right Air Conditioner

Mahindra Teases XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Ahead of April 29 Launch

Mahindra Teases XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Ahead of April 29 Launch

'Elephant In The Room (Inflation) Appears To Have Gone Out For A Walk, We Want...,' Says RBI...

'Elephant In The Room (Inflation) Appears To Have Gone Out For A Walk, We Want...,' Says RBI...

India To Stop Importing Urea By 2025 End: Mansukh Mandaviya

India To Stop Importing Urea By 2025 End: Mansukh Mandaviya

HDFC Life Receives ₹102.51 Crore GST Order From Gujarat State Tax Authority

HDFC Life Receives ₹102.51 Crore GST Order From Gujarat State Tax Authority