Mahindra Teases XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Ahead of April 29 Launch

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Teaser Image |

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the extensively updated XUV300, now called the XUV 3XO, on April 29. A preview of the redesigned SUV has been showcased by the automaker in a video. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to take over from the current XUV300, which has remained largely unchanged since its launch in 2018. With a distinctive appearance from the XUV300, the XUV 3XO is anticipated to come equipped with a fresh set of features.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO undergoes a significant design overhaul at the front and rear, drawing inspiration from Mahindra’s BE SUV lineup. Notable updates include a more angular front end, revamped LED daytime running light with a drop-down appearance, and alterations to the front bumper and headlamp assembly.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Teaser |

Additionally, it sports a redesigned two-part grille featuring a larger central air intake on the bumper. At the rear, the XUV 3XO showcases a completely revamped tailgate adorned with a full-width LED light bar, a smoother design, and sleeker, C-shaped tail-lamps. The registration plate now finds its place on the bumper rather than the tailgate. Furthermore, it boasts a fresh set of alloy wheels finished in dark chrome.

The teaser suggests that the 3XO will be equipped with ventilated seats. Previous spy shots have unveiled a dual-tone interior featuring a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. It is anticipated to adopt the same interior design as the recently launched XUV400 Pro. Additionally, the vehicle will come with a single-pane sunroof. Other potential features for the 3XO may include a wireless charger, dual-zone climate controls, and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

The current range of engines, which includes a 1.5-liter diesel, a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol, and a 1.2-liter direct injection turbo-petrol (TGDi), will remain unchanged. However, the 1.2-liter TGDi petrol variant will now come with a 6-speed automatic gearbox sourced from Aisin. Additionally, as previously reported, the XUV3XO lineup is slated to receive an electric powertrain later this year.