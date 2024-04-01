 Tata and Mahindra Gear Up To Launch 2 Electric SUVs By Mid-2024!
Tata is getting ready to launch the Curvv electric coupe SUV, and Mahindra aims to release the XUV300 EV by June 2024.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Tata Curvv will be electric first SUV and will later get petrol and diesel engine options. | Tata Motors

Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, two Indian car makers, have exciting plans for new electric SUVs in the coming years. Tata is getting ready to launch the Curvv electric coupe SUV, and Mahindra aims to release the XUV300 EV by June 2024. Let’s take a closer look at these upcoming electric SUVs from both companies.

Tata Curvv EV

Tata is getting ready to launch the Curvv EV, the second car on its Acti.ev platform after the Punch-ev. This platform can fit different car sizes and types of drives, like front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD). It’s also built to hold bigger batteries, so the Curvv EV might go about 500 km one charge.

Inside, the electric SUV is anticipated to feature a dual digital screen setup, with one dedicated to infotainment functions and the other serving as an instrument cluster. In line with Tata’s recent models, expect the Curvv EV to showcase a new steering wheel design, complete with a backlit logo and a rotary knob for seamless selection of various drive modes.

article-image
Mahindra BE EV Concept

Mahindra BE EV Concept |

article-image

Mahindra XUV300 EV

The Mahindra XUV300 EV is posed to enter the market as a a direct competitor to the Tata Nexon EV, which is anticipated to hit showrooms by June 2024. Unlike its larger sibling, the Mahindra XUV400 EV, this model will measure under 4 meters and share many design elements with Mahindra’s upcoming BE electric SUV line-up. As a result, its appearance will differ slightly from the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) version.

Inside the cabin, we can expect some changes, including a revised dashboard and centre console, along with a larger infotainment system. Powering the XUV300 EV will likely be a 35kWh battery pack. In terms of pricing, it’s expected to be more budget-friendly than the XUV400 EV, with an estimated starting price around Rs 15 lakh for the base version and approximately Rs 17 lakh for the top-end-trim.

