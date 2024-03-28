Tata Launches Nexon Smart+ Entry-Level AMT Variant, Prices Start At Rs 10 Lakh

Tata Nexon |

Tata Nexon is really popular in small SUV group. Lots of people like it and buy it. Recently, Tata made a special version called the Dark Edition to sell more. Continuing in this direction, Tata has updated the variant lineup of the Nexon. This update includes the introduction of five new variants equipped with automatic manual transmission (AMT). The starting price of these variants is Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

For those who might not know, the Tata Nexon underwent a facelift last year, and previously, the AMT option was only available in higher trims, starting from Creative variant. However, with the latest update, even the base models like Smart Plus, Pure, and Pure S now come with an AMT gearbox. Similarly, the Diesel AMT option is available in the Pure and Pure S trim level of the SUV.

The cost of the new Nexon Petrol Smart Plus petrol AMT variant is set at Rs 10 lakh, while the Petrol Pure petrol AMT is priced at Rs 10.50 lakh. If you're eyeing the Petrol Pure S variant, it'll cost you Rs 11 lakh. Moving on to the Diesel AMT options, the Pure S variant is priced at Rs 12.30 lakh, while the Pure variant comes in at Rs 11.80 lakh. The starting price of the SUV stands at Rs 8.15 lakh. These prices are all based on ex-showroom figures. All prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon Dark | File

The Tata Nexon offers two types of engines: a 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The diesel engine produces a maximum power of 113bhp and a peak torque of 260Nm, while the turbocharged petrol engine generates 118bhp and a maximum torque of 170Nm. Additionally, there are various transmission options available, including six-speed manual transmission, six-speed automatic manual transmission (AMT), seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with paddle shifters, and five-speed manual transmission.

The entry-level Nexon Smart+ comes equipped with a range of features, including LED daytime running lights (DRLs), a seven-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), drive modes, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Moving up to the Pure trim, you'll find upgrades such as full LED headlights and tail lamps, wheel coverings, touch-based HVAC controls, a knitted roof liner, roof rails, rear AC vents, and voice commands. Stepping into the Pure S variant brings even more enhancements, including an electro-chromic inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), an automatic headlight and wiper system, and a sunroof for added comfort and convenience.