Tata Introduces Dark Edition For Nexon And Nexon EV

Tata Nexon Dark | File

Tata Motors, the Indian automotive giant, has introduced the Dark Edition variants for its most popular compact SUV Nexon and Nexon EV.

The special edition model features several cosmetic enhancements, providing a sleek blacked-out appearance. The Nexon Dark Edition is set to start at Rs. 11.45 lakh, while the Nexon EV Dark Edition will have a starting price of Rs. 19.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

In terms of appearance, the Nexon and Nexon EV Dark Editions, adopt a sleek all-black color scheme, highlighting black alloy wheels, darkened roof rails, and a subdued Tata logo. Inside, the interior mirrors the theme with black leatherette seats, a black dashboard, and a blackened centre console.

There is no change in powertrain options. Tata Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol powertrain churns out 87bhp power and 170Nm of torque, while the diesel engine churns out 84.5bhp power and 260Nm of torque. The petrol engine of the car is mated to either a 6-speed manual, AMT or DCT gearbox and the diesel engine is mated to either a 6-speed MT and AMT.

The Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition will exclusively be offered in the Long-Range variant. This variant is equipped with Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor generating 143 bhp and 215Nm of torque. The 40.5kWh battery empowers the car with an impressive range of 465 kms.