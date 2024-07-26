MG Cloud EV Teaser Released: Anticipated India Launch Set for September

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled a teaser video for its upcoming electric vehicle, highlighting a ‘blend of sedan-like comfort and SUV-like space’. Internationally, this model is marketed under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, but it may be launched under a different name in India. The company recently trademarked the name ‘Excelor EV’, which could be a possible choice for the new EV’s branding in the Indian market.

In the teaser for the MG Cloud EV, the vehicle itself isn’t fully shown, but key exterior features are hinted at. The front end will sport connected LED DRLs, flanked by headlights on each side, reflecting the global design. A prominent MG logo is set below the DRLs, adding a distinctive touch to the front fascia.

The teaser for the MG Cloud EV has revealed several key features, including connected LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, and a stylish alloy wheel design. Internationally, the model is equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display and, four airbags.

For safety, the MG Cloud EV is expected to include six airbags, an upgrade from the four found in the international version. Additional safety features may include electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. The vehicle could come equipped with ADAS such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking, enhancing both safety and convenience for drivers.

The MG Cloud EV features a 50.6 kWh battery, similar to the ZS EV, using lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells. It is expected to offer a range of up to 460 kilometers. Charging the battery to full capacity with a standard AC charger takes over 7 hours, while a DC fast charger can bring it to 80 percent in just over 30 minutes. The vehicle is equipped with a single electric motor that powers the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, slightly less than what the ZS EV offers.