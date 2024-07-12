Next-Gen Now: MG Unveils The Second Generation HS SUV At The Goodwood Festival

By: G R Mukesh | July 12, 2024
British carmaker MG has unveiled its new second generation HS SUV at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.
Inside the car maintains a sleek and ambient appearance with standard display and other media features.
The car's PHEV rendition can produce a top performance of 121bhp to 207bhp.
The 100-year-old carmaker gives a 7-year/80,000 mile warranty for the car.
The car has a 24.7kWh battery and the British maker claims that the EV has a range of 120 Km.
Some of the other cars in the segement, that are on offer are the Skoda Karoq and Nissan Qashqai.
The MG HS SUV is estimated to be worth Rs 35 lakh.
