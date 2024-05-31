The American Style: All-New Ford Explorer 2025

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 31, 2024
Function and beauty come together. The power liftgate will be a standard feature starting in 2025. The headlamps, grille, and taillamps of the Explorer SUV have all been redesigned.
Declare your position. Every 2025 Ford Explorer® model is treated differently. Some are designed like honeycombs.
A motorist's paradise is this touchscreen display. It puts the essentials in the forefront. Music, maps, apps, and more. Maintain easy access to your tech and driver comfort controls.
Accessible Passengers and cargo can be easily accommodated with PowerFold third-row seating. Alternatively, it can be folded down for even greater cargo capacity with just a button push.
The leather seating surfaces that are available are just the start. There are multicontour massaging seats available and a new color scheme for the interior.
The SUV Ford Explorer 2025 is ready for any adventure. Plenty of towing capacity and two engine options.
