From The Streets Of Barcelona To Electrifying You: Cupra Tavascan

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 30, 2024

A sculptured masterpiece that combines a modern, character-rich car with a sleek SUV coupe exterior

Take control of the road with this innovative electric vehicle.

cutting edge technology and creativity for unrestricted advanced connectivity.

On a single charge, travel up to 568 km. The CUPRA Easy Charging application.

High performance and efficiency combined with an emotional driving experience are hallmarks of the Tavascan's all-electric drivetrain.

featuring progressive steering, DCC Sport, and a driver-focused cockpit.

