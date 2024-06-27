MG Cloud EV Spotted in Test Drive, Anticipation Builds for Launch

MG Cloud EV |

MG’s newest electric vehicle, the Cloud, is gearing up for its debut in India. Positioned between the Comet and ZS EV, this 4.3-meter-long car marks MG’s latest addition to its electric lineup. Ahead of its imminent launch, an extensively camouflaged prototype of the Cloud EV was observed undergoing testing on Indian roads recently.

The MG Cloud EV has a look similar to an MPV but only seats five people in two rows, making it more like a big hatchback. It’s designed with a clean, simple style, including smooth surfaces, hidden door handles, and LED lights that run across the front and back. The car has big windows all around the back, with extra glass near the sides, and the front and back windows are titled sharply.

MG Cloud EV - Spy Image | Courtesy - Autocar India

Priced at an expected rate below Rs 20 lakh, the MG Cloud EV aims to attract a wide range of customers seeking affordability and eco-friendliness. Sold under the ‘Wuling’ and ‘Baojun’ brands in Indonesia and China, the MG Cloud EV is set to debut in India with its own unique charm.

MG Cloud measures about 4.3 metres long and boasts a wheelbase of 2,700mm, drawing inspiration from MPVs. The car features sleek LED light bars across its width, smooth flush door handles, and headlights integrated into the bumper.

Internationally, the MG Cloud EV offers two battery choices: a 37.9kWh option with a range of 360km and a 50.6kWh version that extends up to 460km. Its electric motor, located at the front axle, delivers 134bhp. However, it's still uncertain which battery variant will be available in India.

Recently, MG Motor India has raised the prices of its Comet EV models. The cost of the Exclusive and Excite variants, which include a fast charger, went up by Rs 11,000 and Rs 13,000 respectively. Specifically, the price of the Exclusive variant increased by Rs 11,800. However, the prices of the other variants of the MG Comet EV, such as the EverGreen limited edition, have not changed. The MG Comet EV is now priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.40 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Earlier this year, MG Motor India marked its anniversary with a significant price reduction across its entire product range. As part of this celebration, the MG Comet EV saw its prices lowered to a range of Rs 6.99 lakh to 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level Pace variant became more affordable by Rs 99,000, while the Play and Push trims received price cut of Rs 1.40 lakh each.