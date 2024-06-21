MG Comet EV Prices Rise—Here's What You Need to Know

MG Comet EV |

MG Motor India has raised the prices of its Comet EV models recently. The cost of the Exclusive and Excite variants, which include a fast charger, went up by Rs 11,000 and Rs 13,000 respectively. Specifically, the price of the Exclusive variant increased by Rs 11,800. However, the prices of the other variants of the MG Comet EV, such as the EverGreen limited edition, have not changed. The MG Comet EV is now priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.40 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Read Also MG Cloud EV Expected to Hit Roads This September

Earlier this year, MG Motor India marked its anniversary with a significant price reduction across its entire product range. As part of this celebration, the MG Comet EV saw its prices lowered to a range of Rs 6.99 lakh to 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level Pace variant became more affordable by Rs 99,000, while the Play and Push trims received price cut of Rs 1.40 lakh each.

Read Also JSW MG Motor India Partners With Ecofy For EV Financing

MG Comet EV |

Read Also MG Astor Prices Elevated by Up to Rs 38,000 in Indian Markets

MG Comet EV boasts a powertrain with a 17.3kWh battery and a rear-mounted electric motor producing 42bhp and 110Nm of torque. It offers a certified range of 230km. Its rival, the Tata Tiago EV, has an entry-level variant equipped with a 19.2kWh battery and a front-mounted motor, delivering a claimed range of 250km according to ARAI.

Despite its compact size, the MG Comet comes packed with advanced features including over 55 connected functionalities, keyless entry, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted controls, three USB ports, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a reverse camera with sensors, among other conveniences.

MG Comet EV |

In another update, MG Motor India has recently implemented prices increases across its Astor SUV lineup in India. Notably, the Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants have seen their prices rise by Rs 31,800 and Rs 38,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the entry-level Sprint variant maintains its price at Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). These adjustments mean that the MG Astor now ranges in price from Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 18.08 lakh (ex-showroom).