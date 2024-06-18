MG Astor Prices Elevated by Up to Rs 38,000 in Indian Markets

MG Astor | Photo credit - MG Motor India

MG Motor India has recently implemented prices increases across its Astor SUV lineup in India. Notably, the Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants have seen their prices rise by Rs 31,800 and Rs 38,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the entry-level Sprint variant maintains its price at Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). These adjustments mean that the MG Astor now ranges in price from Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 18.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Astor offers two engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 1.5-litre engine delivers 108bhp of power and 144Nm of torque, while the turbocharged option provides 138bhp of power and 220Nm of torque. Buyers can select from three transmission types: a 5-speed manual, CVT, or a 6-speed torque converter.

The MG Astor offers impressive features such as a fully digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster and a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This system supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technologies. The Astor is notably one of the more budget-friendly vehicles equipped with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). It integrates artificial intelligence and Level 2 autonomous driving technologies, including features like lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, front collision warning, rear-cross traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, speed assist, headlamp control, and blind spot monitor.

MG Hector Blackstorm |

Recently, MG Motor India has launched the Hector Blackstorm, a stylish variant based on the Sharp Pro model. The MG Hector Blackstorm comes in an attractive Starry Black paint color, giving it a classy look, especially with its black interior and gunmetal accents.

The staring price of the MG Hector Blackstorm CVT is Rs 21.24 lakh, while 6-seat diesel variant goes up to Rs 22.75 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition is a top-of-the-line choice in the Hector range and costs Rs 25,000 more than the Sharp Pro variant.