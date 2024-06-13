MG Raises Prices on Hector and Hector Plus Variants by Up to Rs 30,000

MG Hector Blackstorm |

MG Motor India has recently revealed an uptick in prices for its well-liked Hector and Hector and Hector Plus SUVs, specifically affecting the higher-end versions of both models. The Hector witnesses a rise in price of up to Rs 22,000, whereas the Hector Plus incurs an increase of up to Rs 30,000. The precise increment differs based on the variant and engine specifications chosen by customers.

The base model MG Hector Style variant maintains its price tag at Rs 13.99 lakh for the petrol model and Rs 17.30 lakh for the diesel, staying unaffected by the recent adjustments. However, petrol versions now come with higher price ranging from Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000, while diesel variants witness an increase of Rs 18,000 to Rs 22,000. These changes come after MG Motor India had previously reduced Hector prices by Rs 1 lakh earlier this year.

In line with its two-row sibling, the three-row Hector Plus has faced a notable increase in prices. Manual petrol versions now carry a higher price tag, up by Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000, while automatic petrol variants see a bump of Rs 24,000 to Rs 25,000. Diesel choices have also seen an uptick, ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Even the base Hector Plus Select Pro variant is affected by this price adjustment. Consequently, the MG Hector Plus now starts at Rs 17.30 lakh for petrol models, climbing up to Rs 22.93 lakh, while diesel variants are priced between Rs 19.82 lakh to Rs 23.08 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom).

Both the Hector and Hector Plus maintain consistent specifications, featuring a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 141 bhp and a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 168 bhp. Transmission choices remain unchanged, offering a 6-speed manual and a CVT for petrol variants, while diesel options come with a 6-speed manual transmission