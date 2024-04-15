Price Hike Alert: MG Astor Sees Increase on Select Variants in India

MG Astor | Photo credit - MG Motor India

MG Motor India has bumped up the prices for all its models, including the Astor SUV. The MG Astor, which sits in the mid-size SUV segment, now costs Rs 20,000 more across certain versions.

The increase applies to specific models of MG Astor, like Sharp Pro 1.5 MT Ivory, the Sharp Pro 1.5 CVT Ivory, the Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT Ivory, and the Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT Sangria. However, it’s worth noting that the price for the MG Astor’s base and top-end models remain unchanged, keeping them in the range of Rs 9.98 lakh to 17.90 lakh. The MG Astor lineup includes five variants – Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.

In the MG Astor, you have two engine options: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine or a 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine. The first one provides 108bhp of power and 144Nm of torque, while the turbocharged engine offers 138bhp of power and 220Nm of torque. You can choose from three types of transmissions: a five-speed manual, CVT, or a six-speed torque converter.

In terms of features, the MG Astor boasts a fully digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster and a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This system supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technologies. Notably, the midsize Astor stands out as one of the most affordable cars with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It incorporates artificial intelligence and level 2 autonomous driving technologies. These include lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, front collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, speed assist, headlamp control, and blind spot monitor.

Recently, MG Motor India has launched the Hector Blackstorm, a stylish variant based on the Sharp Pro model. The MG Hector Blackstorm comes in an attractive Starry Black paint color, giving it a classy look, especially with its black interior and gunmetal accents.

The starting price for the MG Hector Blackstorm CVT is Rs 21.24 lakh, while the 6-seat diesel variant goes up to Rs 22.75 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition is a top-of-the-line choice in the Hector range and costs Rs 25,000 more than the Sharp Pro variant.