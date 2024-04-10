MG Launched Hector Blackstorm Edition in India, Starting at Rs. 21.24 Lakh

MG Hector Blackstorm |

MG Motor India has launched the Hector Blackstorm, a stylish variant based on the Sharp Pro model. The MG Hector Blackstorm comes in an attractive Starry Black paint color, giving it a classy look, especially with its black interior and gunmetal accents.

The starting price for the MG Hector Blackstorm CVT is Rs 21.24 lakh, while the 6-seat diesel variant goes up to Rs 22.75 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition is a top-of-the-line choice in the Hector range and costs Rs 25,000 more than the Sharp Pro variant.

The MG Hector Blackstorm catches the eye with its stunning design features. It’s got dark chrome accents on the brand logo, grille, skid plates, tailboard, and cladding, giving it a sleek look. The 18-inch black alloy wheels with bold red brake callipers and sleek piano black roof rails add to its appeal. Plus, bright LED headlights with a classy black bezel.

The MG Hector Blackstorm comes equipped with a 14-inch HD Portrait infotainment system and is built on Sharp Pro platform. This system seamlessly integrates with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enhancing driving convenience and connectivity. This car is also equipped with a digital instrument display, a wireless charger, and a digital key.

The MG Hector Blackstorm and Hector Plus Blackstorm offer a range of engine options for both petrol (CVT) and diesel (MT) variants. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers a robust performance of 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel engine impresses with 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

In terms of safety features, the Blackstorm edition is boasting 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold, and a 360-degree camera. However, it lacks Level 2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automated emergency braking.