MG Launches ZS EV Upgrade & Comet Model With Fast Charger!

MG Motor India introduces the a fresh variant ‘Excite Pro’ of their popular offering MG ZS EV. This new variant featuring a dual-pane panoramic sky roof, and it comes at an appealing price of Rs. 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Alongside this, the company unveils the MG Comet EV with fast charging, offering two new variants – Excite and Exclusive. The smart EV range of MG Comet now starts at Rs 6.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.14 lakh.

The two new variants of the MG Comet are now compatible with a 7.4kW charger so you can charge the Car’s battery for 0-100 percent in just 3.5 hours. Previously, the MG Comet EV was equipped with a 7.4kW AC home charger, requiring approximately 7 hours for a complete charge. The range of MG Comet remains unchanged at 230 km on a single charge.

With a faster charger, the new variant of the Comet EV also equipped with few added features including an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control, rear side disc brake, hill-hold assist, power foldable ORVM, turn indicator integrated DRL etc.

For the MG ZS EV, no changes have been made to its features. The car still comes with a 50.3kWh battery that can go up to 461 km on a single charge. The ZS EV also comes with handy stuff like a digital key and Level II ADAS. Prices for the ZS EV range from Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 24.98 lakh.