MG Hector Slashes Prices, Unveils Two New Variants!

Popular car maker MG Motor India has recently announced a further reduction in the price of the Hector mid size SUV. The entry ‘Style’ variant now sees a significant cut of Rs. 95,000, bringing the starting price down to Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). To let you know, this is the second time MG Motor India slashing the Hector’s price, as they had previously reduced it by Rs. 5000 in February.

In addition to the price adjustment, MG has introduced two new variants of the Hector, namely Shine Pro and Select Pro. These two variants are priced at Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 17.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. The latest variants come packed with an array of new features, emphasizing both safety and driving convenience.

The MG Hector’s two fresh versions, Shine Pro and Select Pro, boast a spacious 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a handy wireless phone charger. These updated models also feature LED projector headlamps, floating light turn indicatiors, LED Blade connected tail-lamps, and stylish chrome door handles.

Additionally, the new variants will get an all black-finished premium upholstery and leather wrapped steering wheel, full digital cluster with a 17.78 cm embedded LCD screen, push button engine start/stop with a smart key, digital Bluetooth key and key sharing capability.

Both the new variants also equipped with several safety features including cruise control, electric parking brake, all-4 disc brakes, ESP, traction control system, hill hold assist, ABS+EBD, brake assist, all seats seatbelt reminder, follow me headlamps, cornering front fog lamps, front & rear defogger, speed sensing auto door lock, ISOFIX child seat anchors and high-speed warning alert. The Shine Pro variant will get a 17-inch silver alloy wheels.

There is no changes under the hood, the MG Hector provides a choice between two engines; a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. Both come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol engine offers the flexibility of a CVT automatic transmission.