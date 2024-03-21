MG Cyberster Electric Sportscar Makes Debut In India

MG Cyberster |

MG Motor India has unveiled the Cyberster electric sportscar during and event held in Mumbai. The company is considering introducing this electric sportscar in India, but it might be sold through a new flagship brand or a more premium dealer network. This potential new flagship brand could stem from a recent partnership between MG and the JSW Group.

The MG Cyberster made its debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival, marking MG’s entry into electric sportscar market. Built on a dedicated electric platform, the MG Cyberster boasts dimensions of 4,533 mm in length, 1,912 mm in width, and 1,328 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,689 mm. This two-door convertible is crafted according to MG’s latest design language, drawing inspiration from the brand’s rich sporting heritage.

The front look of the MG Cyberster is cool with its sleek headlights and a tough bumper. It’s got a fancy hood too. The car has doors that go up like scissors and a soft top made of fabric. Its wheels are special, shaped like flower petals. On the side, it’s smooth and has a cool lines running from the front to the back.

Inside the electric sportscar, you will find a really nice and sporty interior. The steering wheel is flat at the bottom and has lots of buttons on it. There are three screens in a curved shape for playing music and showing important information. In the middle, there is another screen and some buttons for things like opening the roof, drive selector and HAVAC controls.

MG Cyberster has a big battery inside, holding 77 kWh of power. This battery makes two electric motors work together to drive all the wheels. The motors can give the car a powerful push at 535 hp and 725Nm of torque. The Cyberster can zoom from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. It is said to be able to travel up to 580 kilometres on one full charge.

The electric sports car also has a simpler version with only one motor that powers the rear wheels. This version has 308 horsepower and a smaller 64 kWh battery. It's said to be able to go about 520 kilometres on just one charge.

As part of this collaboration, MG Motor India aims to offer a diverse range of electric vehicles, starting from the affordable MG Comet priced under 10 lakh to luxurious cars priced over Rs 50-60 lakh. The MG JSW alliance could also benefit from the Indian government’s new EV policy, which permits new investors in the EV sector to import a limited number of cars at reduced customs duty.