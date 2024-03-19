Volvo XC40 Recharge: New Variant Bookings Now Available In India

Volvo XC40 Recharge |

Volvo Car India has now opened bookings for its latest mode, the XC40 Recharge ‘Plus’ variant. This variant formerly known as the ‘Single’ variant. As of March 19, customers can book this variant through the Volvo Car India website by paying a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. The Volvo XC40 Recharge ‘Plus’ was introduced earlier this month with a price tag of Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volvo XC40 Recharge already comes in a dual-motor, AWD Ultimate version priced at Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

These vehicles are manufactured at Volovo’s Hoskote facility in Karnataka. The Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus is powered by a single motor located at the rear axle, delivering 238bhp and 420Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and has a maximum speed of 180 kmph. This electric SUV comes with a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, offering an estimated range of 475 kilometers.

Volvo XC 40 Recharge |

In comparison to the top-tier AWD variant, the Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus lacks certain features. Notable exclusions in the single-motor variant include Pixel LED headlamps, fog lamps, a 360-degree camera, and the Harman Kardon sound system. However, it does feature an 8-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control, TPMS, park assist, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, and wireless phone charging.

Read Also The Black Realm: Volvo Presents XC40 Special Black Edition

Inside the SUV, there is a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with smartphone connectivity and a 12-inch digital driver’s display. Additionally, the car is equipped with advanced features such as ADAS, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, cross-traffic alerts, rear collision warning, and more.

The new variant of the Volvo XC40 Recharge will be in competition with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 GT Line, which are priced at Rs 45.95 lakh and Rs 60.95 lakh respectively.