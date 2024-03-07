Volvo Launches XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant in India at Rs 54.95 Lakh!

Volvo XC40 Recharge |

Volvo introduces the latest Single-Motor variant of the XC40 Recharge in the Indian market. Named the XC40 Recharge Plus (E60), it comes with a price tag of Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Volvo XC40 Recharge already comes in a dual-motor, AWD Ultimate version priced at Rs. 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Volvo XC40 E60 features a single motor positioned on the rear axle, delivering 238bhp and 420Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph. The electric SUV is equipped with a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing an estimated range of 475 kilometer.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus (E60) lacks some features found in the top-tier AWD variant. Notable exclusions in the single-motor version include Pixel LED headlamps, fog lamps, a 360-degree camera, and the Harman Kardon sound system. However, it does come equipped with an 8-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control, TPMS, park assist, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, and wireless phone charging.

Volvo XC 40 Recharge |

Inside, the SUV boasts a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with smartphone connectivity and a 12-inch digital driver’s display. This car is also equipped with advanced features such as ADAS, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergence braking, cross-traffic alerts, rear collision warning, and more.

The new variant of the Volvo XC40 Recharge will compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 GT Line, priced at Rs 45.95 lakh and Rs 60.95 lakh, respectively.