Tata Curvv EV Unveiling on 7th August: Key Battery Details Disclosed!

Tata Motors has introduced the production-spec Curvv coupe-SUV, though specifics about the interior design and features are still being kept under wraps. According to few media reports, new insights about the Curvv EV’s battery specifications have surfaced.

According to the reports, the Tata Curvv will offer two battery options, similar to other electric vehicles from Tata Motors. The higher variants will be equipped with a 55kWh battery pack, while the lower variants are expected to feature the 40.5kWh battery pack, which is also used in the Nexon LR.

Although Tata Motors has not yet disclosed the range for the Curvv EV’s 55kWh battery, it is expected to exceed 550km, given that the 40.5kWh battery offers an ARAI-claimed range of 465km. In contrast, rivals such as the Creta EV and Maruti eVX are anticipated to feature battery capacities of 45kWh and 60kWh, respectively.

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce the Tata Curvv on August 7th, positioning it as a competitor to the upcoming Citroen Basalt. The Curvv aims to make a strong impression in the electric vehicle market, white its ICE version will target the mid-size SUV segment, competing with models like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos. Pricing details for the Tata Curvv EV will be revealed on its launch date.

The Tata Curvv coupe SUV is rumored to be packed with cutting-edge technology. It is expected to include an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera. Inside, the Curvv will likely boast a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display (HUD), dual-zone climate control, a sleek two-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and an electric parking brake.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., commented on the unveiling, “Tata Motors has been at the forefront of the Indian SUV market, consistently setting new benchmarks with innovative designs that offer both impressive road presence and enhanced functionality.