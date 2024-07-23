Tata Curvv Coupe SUV Spotted Uncovered Before Official Launch

Tata Curvv |

Tata Motors has introduced the production version of its first coupe SUV, the Tata Curvv. The electric version, the Curvv EV, is set to launch on August 7, 2024, but Tata also plans to release a petrol-powered version soon after. Recently, this petrol variant was spotted without any disguise, revealing its final production look. The front design and badges clearly indicate this is the ICE version, which will debut with a petrol engine option.

The Tata Curvv stands out with its bold design, featuring a clamshell-style bonnet with sharp lines and vertical LED projector headlamps. It sports a larger split grille with a glossy black finish and signature connected LED daytime running lamps with sequential indicators. At the rear, the SUV boasts unique connected LED taillights. While the profile view is not shown, the SUV will have pronounced wheel arch cladding and a sloping coupe-style roof that seamlessly merges with the tail section.

Tata Curvv |

Equipped with sensors and cameras, the Curvv will offer 360-degree view cameras and front and rear parking sensors. Inside, the SUV is expected to include a large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument display, similar to the Nexon and Harrier models. Additional features likely include drive modes, paddle shifters, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a panoramic sunroof.

Tata Curvv Electric |

Recently, Tata Motors has officially revealed the near-production version of the Tata Curvv, a notable advancement in the Indian automotive scene. Tata Curvv is aiming to compete with the upcoming Citroen Basalt. The Citroen Basalt seeks to make a significant impact in the electric vehicle market, while its ICE variant will target the mid-size SUV segment, rivaling models such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyndai Creta, and Kia Seltos. Pricing details for the Tata Curvv EV will be announced on the launch date.

Tata Curvv Electric |

The specifications for the Tata Curvv EV are still under wraps, but the electric SUV is anticipated to offer a range of 450 km to 500 km. Tata Motors intends to offer the Curvv with various powertrains, including petrol, diesel, and electric, to meet the diverse customer preferences. The ICE version is expected to feature Tata’s new 125bhp, 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine from the Nexon. Additionally, a CNG variant is expected to be introduced later.