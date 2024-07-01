Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors: Insights into June 2024 Auto Sales

Automobile Sales Report - June 2024 | Representative Image

In June 2024, India's leading automobile manufacturers unveiled their sales reports, offering insights into the month's performance according to their sales report. Among them, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors stood as a major players in the industry. Let's delve into how these three prominent car manufacturers fared during the month and examine their performance closely.

Maruti Suzuki

In June 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded robust sales, totalling 1,79,228 units. This figure encompasses 1,39,918 units sold withing the domestic market, 8,277 units supplied to other OEMs, and 31,033 units exported to internationally.

In June 2024, Maruti Suzuki India reported sales of 64,049 units in the compact segment, which includes popular models like Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR. This figure reflects a slight decrease from the 64,471 units sold in the same month last year.

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Additionally, the company achieved a total sales of 52,373 units in the utility vehicle segment, which includes models such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6. This marks an increase from 43,404 units sold in June 2023.

Hyundai

In the June 2024, Hyundai Motor India Limited reported a total of 64,803 units in sales, with 50,103 units sold domestically and 14,700 units exported. This performance marks a significant contribution to their total sales for the first half of 2024, which amounted to 3,85,772 units. Compared to the previous year, HMIL achieved a growth rate of 5.68%.

2024 Hyundai Creta |

Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, commented on HMIL's sales, stating, "We closed H1 of CY2024 with an overall sales growth of 5.68% Year-on-Year. SUVs have contributed strongly, accounting for 66% of our domestic sales. The new Hyundai CRETA has been a key driver for Domestic H1 sales with 91,348 units sold, a growth of 11% over the same period last year."

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. reported a year-on-year decline in total sales, which fell by 8% to 74,147 units last month. The decline affected all segments of its automotive business. Commercial vehicle (CV) sales totaled 31,980 units, down 7% from the previous year, while passenger vehicle (PV) sales were down 8% year-on-year to 43,624 units. Electric vehicle (EV) sales also saw a significant decline, down 34% year-on-year to 4,657 units. These figures indicate the challenges faced by Tata Motors in the current market environment across its various vehicle categories.

Tata Nexon |

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “In Q1 FY25, after a boost in demand in the first half of April, due to festivities in some parts of country, the Passenger Vehicle industry saw a decline in retails (registrations) in the months of May and June, influenced by the general elections and heat waves across the country. Tata Motors wholesales of 138,682 cars and SUVs in Q1 FY25 remained flat compared to Q1 FY24, as we readjusted our wholesales in line with retails to keep channel inventory under control."