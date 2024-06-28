Maruti Suzuki Swift Achieves Milestone: Exceeds 30 Lakh Sales

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Maruti Suzuki Swift has reached an impressive milestone of selling 30 lakh units in India. First launched in 2005, this car became a trendsetter in its segment and has remained a favourite among Indian customers ever since. The introduction of the new Swift model in May 2024 has helped the long-standing Swift achieve 30 lakh sales.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, reflected on this significant milestone, stating, “The Swift has transcended its role as a mere car for millions of owners—it embodies joy, liberty, and excitement. With each evolution, the Swift has consistently set higher standards, featuring advanced technology, modern design, and the unmistakable 'Swift DNA' that continues to resonate with customers. This achievement fills us with deep gratitude, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to all Swift owners nationwide.”

Launched in 2005 with pioneering features like climate control, airbags, and anti-lock braking system (ABS), the Swift achieved its first 10 lakh sales milestone in 2013, just 8 years after its debut. It surpassed 20 lakh sales in 2018 and has now exceeded the landmark of 30 lakh units sold, solidifying its status as an iconic, sporty hatchback.

In May 2024, Maruti Suzuki has launched the long-awaited new Swift in India, debuting with a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, entered in its fourth generation, the Swift is equipped with an array of enhancements, including the introduction of a new engine. Retaining its timeless design, the hatchback receives contemporary updates such as a revamped rear bumper, refreshed alloy wheels, updated headlamps, modern fog lamps, and signature C-shaped tail-lamps. Available in five primary variants – Lxi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+ - each variants offers unique features tailored to diverse customer preferences.

The updated Maruti Suzuki Swift now comes with a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E engine, producing 81bhp and 112Nm of torque. Although slightly less powerful than the outgoing K-Series engine by 8bhp and 1Nm, the hatchback impresses with an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 25.72 km/l. This marks a significant improvement of around 3 km/l compared to the previous model.