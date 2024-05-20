Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Set for India Launch: Expected Pricing and Features Revealed

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the highly anticipated new Swift in India, with a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Known for its excellent value, the Swift has consistently been a top-seller in the hatchback segment.

While an official release date hasn't been announced, a CNG version of the Swift is anticipated soon. Like other models in its category, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is expected to feature a factory-installed kit in the trunk. It will likely be available only with a manual transmission and have slightly lower power and torque compared to the petrol version.

Read Also 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Review: A New Look for a Timeless Favourite

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

The Swift CNG is expected to be priced around Rs 90,000 higher than the petrol model. The new Swift offers a fuel efficiency of 24.80 km/l with the manual transmission and 25.75 km/l with the automatic. In its CNG variant, it is projected to deliver a mileage of over 32 km/kg. Other than the powertrain, the design and features are expected to remain unchanged.

Entering its fourth generation, the Swift boasts several enhancements, including a new engine. Retaining its iconic design, the hatchback now features a refreshed bumper, new alloy wheels, updated headlamps, modern fog lamps, and signature C-shaped tail lamps. It is offered in five key variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), and ZXi+, each providing multiple features to meet a variety of customer needs.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

The revamped Maruti Suzuki Swift now features a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E engine, delivering 81bhp and 112Nm of torque. Though it generates 8bhp and 1Nm less than the previous K-Series engine, it excels with an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 25.72 km/l, which is about 3 km/l better than the previous model.

Measuring at 3,860mm in length, 1,735mm in width, and 1,495mm in height, with a wheelbase spanning 2,450mm, the new Swift retains its familiar exterior dimensions, albeit with subtle refinements. Among these enhancements is the introduction of a sleek all-black octagonal grille featuring honeycomb mesh inserts and gloss-black surrounds. Accompanying this is a refreshed clamshell bonnet and modest adjustments to the front and rear bumper.