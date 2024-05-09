Maruti Suzuki Launches New Swift in India, Starting at Rs 6.49 Lakh

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Maruti Suzuki has officially introduced the long-awaited new Swift in India, debuting with a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Renowned for its outstanding value proposition for its outstanding value proposition, the Swift has consistently dominated the hatchback segment as one of the best-selling models.

Now, entering its fourth generation, the Swift is equipped with an array of enhancements, including the introduction of a new engine. Retaining its timeless design, the hatchback receives contemporary updates such as a revamped rear bumper, refreshed alloy wheels, updated headlamps, modern fog lamps, and signature C-shaped tail-lamps. Available in five primary variants – Lxi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+ - each variants offers unique features tailored to diverse customer preferences.

The updated Maruti Suzuki Swift now comes with a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E engine, producing 81bhp and 112Nm of torque. Although slightly less powerful than the outgoing K-Series engine by 8bhp and 1Nm, the hatchback impresses with an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 25.72 km/l. This marks a significant improvement of around 3 km/l compared to the previous model.

The interior of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift resembles that of Fronx, Brezza, and Baleno. It comes packed with features, including a new nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, an Arkamys sound system, Type-C charging port, automatic climate control, updated switchgear, an analogue instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and rear AC vents. Additionally, all Swift variants will now come standard with six airbags for enhanced safety.

In terms of size, the new Swift measures 3,860mm in length, 1,735mm in width, and 1,495mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,450mm. While the overall exterior design of the new-generation Swift remains similar to the previous model, it receives some cosmetic enhancements. These include a new all-black octagonal grille with honeycomb mesh inserts and gloss-black surrounds, along with a redesigned clamshell bonnet and slightly re-profiled front and rear bumpers.

The top-of-the-line models feature 15-inch dual-tone machine-cut alloy wheels, while lower trims come with 14-inch steel rims. Additionally, the headlamp cluster on the higher variants boasts crisper LED daytime running lights, and the taillight clusters have been updated with new C-shaped internals. Furthermore, the rear door now features a new rear quarter glass, with door handles returning to their original positions.

Bookings for the new Swift are now open with a booking fee of Rs 11,000. The hatchback is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.65 lakh, excluding showroom charges. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift competes with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago in the market.