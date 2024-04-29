Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Waiting Period Extends to 2 Months

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

In bustling Indian automotive market, the compact SUV segment is teeming with options like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos. However, if you've got your sights set on the Grand Vitara, brace yourself for a wait. The Delta CNG variant? That could mean waiting 6-8 weeks! As for other models, expect a 2-3 week wait. Price-wise, it ranges from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.93 lakh. Just keep in mind, these wait times might fluctuate depending on dealership inventory, such as color or engine specifications.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Developing an Affordable Hybrid Car Tailored for the Indian Market

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gives you two engine choices: a 1.5-liter mild hybrid and a 1.5-liter strong hybrid. The first one makes 102bhp, while the second one gives you 114.4bhp. The strong hybrid also offers three driving modes: pure EV, hybrid, and petrol. The strong hybrid only comes with an e-CVT gearbox, while the mild hybrid offers both a six-speed automatic and a manual five-speed gearbox. When it comes to CNG mode, the 1.5-liter mild-hybrid engine churns out 86.6bhp of power and 121.5Nm of torque.

Read Also All-New Maruti Suzuki Swift Now Available for Booking at Select Dealerships

The Maruti Suzuki SUV is packed with attractive features. It boasts the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, complete with a nine-inch touchscreen display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, it comes with the Next Gen Suzuki Connect, offering over 40 connected features. Not stopping there, it includes a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and seats that can be both ventilated and heated.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Swift Prices Rise by up to Rs 39,000

In terms of safety, the Grand Vitara is equipped with six airbags, seat belt warnings for all passengers, ISOFIX for child seats, ABS with EBD, ESP, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS).

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara faces tough competition from other models like the Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.