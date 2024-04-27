Maruti Suzuki Developing an Affordable Hybrid Car Tailored for the Indian Market

Maruti Suzuki | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki, known for its popular cars, currently offers two impressive hybrid models: the Grand Vitara and the Invicto. These vehicles utilize advanced hybrid technology sourced from Toyota, boasting a price range of Rs 10.80 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh for the Grand Vitara, and Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh for the Invicto.

Now, Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki, is diligently working on developing a new hybrid car specifically for the Indian market. Their objective? To make this environmentally friendly technology more accessible to a wider audience at an affordable cost.

Maruti Suzuki aims to bring its own affordable hybrid technology to smaller models like the Fronx compact crossover, the Baleno hatchback, a fresh mini MPV, and the Swift hatchback. This move is set to boost the fuel efficiency of these vehicles and cut down on their carbon emissions over time.

Maruti Suzuki has big plans for electric and hybrid cars. They want 25% of their sales to be hybrid electric vehicles and 15% to be battery electric vehicles (BEVs). But most of their sales, about 60%, will still be regular cars that run on a gasoline or alternative fuels like CNG, biogas, and ethanol. They’re not thinking about plug-in-hybrid cars for India right now.

Their first electric car is almost ready for production and might start selling in Europe by 2025-26. It’s based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept from last year’s Auto Expo. In India, it’ll be up against tough competition from cars like the MG ZS EV, the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, and the Tata Curvv EV.

However, success in this competitive landscape will depend on factors like pricing, infrastructure development, and consumer acceptance of electric vehicles in India. Nonetheless, Maruti's commitment to innovation and sustainability suggests a promising journey towards a greener automotive future.