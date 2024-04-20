All-New Maruti Suzuki Swift Now Available for Booking at Select Dealerships

New-Gen Suzuki Swift (Representational) |

Maruti Suzuki Prepares for May 2024 Launch of All-New Swift in India. Ahead of the official launch, select Maruti Suzuki dealerships have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the hatchback, requiring an advance payment of Rs 11,000. Sources from dealerships suggest that deliveries of the new Swift are expected to commence next month. Initially, only the petrol variant will be available for purchase, with the CNG option slated for release later in the year. This marks the introduction of the fourth generation of the Swift in the Indian market.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gears up to roll into showrooms on May 9, 2024. This latest iteration promises a host of enhancements spanning design, features, technology, and engine prowess. Under the hood lies Suzuki’s new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine, boasting the option for mild hybrid technology.

The upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift has been captured in numerous spy images, giving a sneak peek into its design and features. It appears that the new model will adopt certain elements from the Fronx compact crossover and Baleno hatch. Inside, anticipate a new dual-tone black and beige theme, accompanied by a revamped dashboard design.

Noteworthy interior features include a flat-bottom steering wheel, analogue dials with a Multi-Information Display (MID), keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, ventilated seats, and more. Following the trend of the Fronx, the Swift is set to offer a sleek 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

While the version for Japan will boast Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, it appears that the Indian variant might not include it. Nonetheless, for safety-conscious buyers, the top-end models are expected to come equipped with six airbags, brake assist, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and other safety features.

In terms of size, the 2024 Swift will be longer than its predecessor, measuring 3860mm in length. However, it will be a bit narrower and shorter, with a width of 1695mm and a height of 1500mm.