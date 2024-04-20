Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Tata Tiago EV: Comparison of Price, Features, and Performance |

The battle between electric and petrol cars in the Indian automobile market is never-ending. The car industry keeps on rolling new vehicles every year. With these introductions, priorities for customers change over time. Today's topic concerns two prominent rivals that have sustained the competition among car lovers.

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors are two sides of the coin. Maruti has been a household name in the Indian car market. It has been dominating the hatchback segment for several years. On the other hand, Tata Motors is one of the pioneers in the EV market in India. Ever since it introduced the Tiago EV, Indian car lovers got hold of a compact electric hatchback solely for urban commuters.

So, if you are looking for a new car, you may come across Suzuki Swift and Tiago EV. Both these cars are popular choices amongst car enthusiasts.

Both these models have certain pros and cons, with varying features and performance. Considering the warranty, you may get a two-year warranty for 40000 kilometres. So, if the car does not meet your requirements, considering the performance, you may consider a better alternative. Nonetheless, Tiago comes with an eight-year warranty coverage of 160000 kilometres. It also offers three years of general warranty with 125000 kilometres. Let's understand these models' features, performance, and prices from the following points.

Swift offers comfortable features for both drivers and passengers. The headrests are available in the rear and frontal sections. Both the front passenger and driver seat adjustments can be adjusted manually. On the other hand, the Tiago EV has a five-seater capacity and five doors with 240 litres of boot space alongside 1235 kilograms of kerb weight.

The air conditioner system and heater deserve a special mention. Tiago also comes with excellent automatic climate control. The car comes with adjustable steering and power steering. The rear parking sensors also improve your comfort. Sadly, you won't get a keyless entry with this car.

On the other hand, Swift's comfort features offer a great driving experience. Swift comes with an air conditioner, a heater, and a frontal AC. Furthermore, it has cabin boot access and tilted steering adjustment. Note that the rear parking sensors and the 12V power outlet improve your convenience on the road.

Tiago EV prioritises safety as it offers dual front airbags. The rear parking sensors are standard features. In addition, XT includes special features such as a reverse parking camera.

Tiago's safety features include seat belts and overspeed warnings. Once you speed up above 80 km/h, the car will show a warning sign with one beep. Generally, it is not required for Indian roads, but it will improve your overall convenience.

For a superior experience, Swift brings a seat belt warning. The rear middle three-point seatbelt offers added protection during an accident. It has two airbags each for the passenger and driver. It offers child seat anchor points and includes a child safety lock for additional safety for kids.

Considering the safety features, Tiago is always a better variant than Swift. The Global NCAP rating offers a 4-star rating, while Swift acquires a 2-star rating.

Considering their road performance, both Tiago and Swift offer excellent driving experiences. Swift's conventional engines might be better for highway cruising or longer journeys. On the other hand, Tiago EV's electric powertrain is great for city commutes. So, if you prioritise outright acceleration and want to engage in a city driving experience, you must select Tiago EV. On the other hand, if you plan to indulge in long drives, the Suzuki Swift becomes a clear winner.

The on-road price of Tiago EV in Delhi is between Rs. 8.55 lakhs and Rs. 12.65 lakhs. You can get it in seven different variants. On the other hand, Suzuki Swift's on-road price in Delhi is between Rs. 6.55 lakhs and Rs. 9.91 lakhs. You can get it at Rs. 8.78 (on-road price in Delhi) if you want the CNG variant of Suzuki Swift.

The following tables demonstrate the Swift price list:

Here's the list of prices for Tiago EV models:

Considering technology, both these vehicles offer modern infotainment systems with excellent navigation capabilities. Nonetheless, the Tiago EV comes with remote connectivity features through the official application. The Tata Motors EV app allows monitoring of the charging status and times.

In short, both these cars have become fan-favourite among Indian customers. However, buying a car comes down to your individual preference. If you love the concept of an electric vehicle, you can choose Tiago EV over Swift anytime, no matter how expensive. However, Maruti Suzuki's Swift becomes the ultimate choice for a budget-friendly individual who needs a vehicle for long journeys and daily commuting.

Never forget to consider test driving, as it offers valuable insights into the driving experience. Now that you understand each variant's features, performance, and prices, it's time to choose the right car from the market.

Unlock the potential to save Rs. 85,000 on your car acquisition with ACKO Drive. Follow these steps to make it happen:

- Log in to the acko drive website .

- Reserve your preferred car online with the assurance of the 'Best Price Guarantee'.

- Receive dedicated support from an ACKO Drive advisor who will assist with the loan process, documentation, and delivery coordination.

- Await the arrival of your car from an authorized showroom, stress-free.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.