 Apple Slashes iPhone Prices in India Post-Budget 2024 Customs Duty Cut; Check Out the New Prices
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessApple Slashes iPhone Prices in India Post-Budget 2024 Customs Duty Cut; Check Out the New Prices

Apple Slashes iPhone Prices in India Post-Budget 2024 Customs Duty Cut; Check Out the New Prices

This is also the first time that the iPhone maker has reduced the prices of its Pro models in India.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Apple | Pixabay

After the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2024 presentation on July 23, with several schemes and announcement including the reduction in the basic customs duty on mobile phones, chargers, and some components, in a latest development to this, Apple, the iPhone maker has recently updated the prices of its iPhones in India.

This is also the first time that the iPhone maker has reduced the prices of its Pro models in India. The high-end Pro models has seen a significant price reduction while the base models like iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 price reduction is modest.

New iPhone Prices in India

Customs Duty Changes: A Breakdown

Earlier, imported smartphones sold in India attracted an 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a 22 per cent customs duty, which included a 20 per cent basic customs duty and a 2 per cent surcharge.

Representative Image

Representative Image |

But the Budget 2024 present the parliament by the Finance Minister on July 23 has slashed the basic customs duty from 20 per cent to 15 per cent, reducing the total customs duty to 16.5 per cent (including a 1.5 per cent surcharge).

Read Also
RBI Tightens Rules For Domestic Money Transfers: New Guidelines For Cash Transactions And KYC
article-image

This duty cut does not apply to India-made phones, which continue to attract only the 18 per cent GST.

This price reduction is expected to make high-end iPhones more accessible to Indian consumers and could stimulate increased sales in the market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It's SEBI's Job To Regulate Futures And Options Market,' Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

'It's SEBI's Job To Regulate Futures And Options Market,' Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Apple Slashes iPhone Prices in India Post-Budget 2024 Customs Duty Cut; Check Out the New Prices

Apple Slashes iPhone Prices in India Post-Budget 2024 Customs Duty Cut; Check Out the New Prices

IndiGo Flags Higher Inflationary Environment, Escalation In Fuel, Airport Costs

IndiGo Flags Higher Inflationary Environment, Escalation In Fuel, Airport Costs

ITR Filing Countdown: Avoid Penalties and Late Fees – What You Need to Know Before the July 31...

ITR Filing Countdown: Avoid Penalties and Late Fees – What You Need to Know Before the July 31...

Gold Prices Rebound to ₹70,700 per 10 Grams Amid Global Market Strength

Gold Prices Rebound to ₹70,700 per 10 Grams Amid Global Market Strength