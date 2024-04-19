Maruti Suzuki Swift Prices Rise by up to Rs 39,000

Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the company's top-selling cars. |

Before the new Maruti Suzuki Swift hits the Indian market in May 2024, the carmaker has decided to raise the prices of its current models. This price hike ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 39,000.

The base LXi variant now starts at Rs 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 25,000 more. Other variants like VXi, VXi AMT, and VXi CNG see an increase of Rs 15,000. The top-end ZXi+ MT variant, previously priced at Rs 8.78 lakh, now costs Rs 39,000 more. The rest of the models have seen a uniform hike of Rs 25,000.

The current Swift, available in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus trims, is now priced between Rs 6.24 lakh and Rs 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom). This price increase will be in effect for approximately one month, as the new-generation Swift is set to arrive in the market in May of this year.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine. It produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. You can get this engine with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. When running on CNG, the engine makes 76.4bhp and 98.5Nm and is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Boosts Manesar Plant Capacity, Targeting 9 Lakh Unit Production

New-Gen Suzuki Swift (Representational) |

Just to let you know, 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gears up to roll into showrooms on May 9, 2024. This latest iteration promises a host of enhancements spanning design, features, technology, and engine prowess. Under the hood lies Suzuki’s new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine, boasting the option for mild hybrid technology.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Reaches Significant Milestone: Surpasses 3 Crore Units in Production

The new gasoline engine will be powerful, with 82bhp and 108Nm of torque. But there's more! The mild hybrid version will have a special motor that makes it even more efficient. It will get a boost of 3.1bhp and 60Nm of torque. This means better fuel efficiency, with the regular petrol version expected to get 23.4kmpl and the mild hybrid version 24.5kmpl. And you can choose between manual and AMT gearboxes.