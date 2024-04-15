All-New Maruti Swift Hits Roads on May 9, Boasting Enhanced Engine and Features

New-Gen Suzuki Swift (Representational) |

Get ready for a revamp in the hatchback scene as the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gears up to roll into showrooms on May 9, 2024. This latest iteration promises a host of enhancements spanning design, features, technology, and engine prowess. Under the hood lies Suzuki’s new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine, boasting the option for mild hybrid technology.

The new gasoline engine will be powerful, with 82bhp and 108Nm of torque. But there's more! The mild hybrid version will have a special motor that makes it even more efficient. It will get a boost of 3.1bhp and 60Nm of torque. This means better fuel efficiency, with the regular petrol version expected to get 23.4kmpl and the mild hybrid version 24.5kmpl. And you can choose between manual and AMT gearboxes.

The upcoming 2024 Maruti Swift has been spotted in various spy images, giving us a glimpse of its design and features. From what we've seen, the new model will borrow some features from the Fronx compact crossover and Baleno hatch. Inside, expect a fresh dual-tone black and beige theme, along with a brand-new dashboard design.

Other interior highlights include a flat-bottom steering wheel, analogue dials with a Multi-Information Display (MID), keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, ventilated seats, and more. Taking a cue from the Fronx, the Swift will also offer a sleek 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

While the version for Japan will have Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, it seems like the one for India might not include it. However, there's good news for safety-conscious buyers as the top-end variants are expected to offer six airbags, brake assist, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and other safety features.

In terms of size, the 2024 Swift will be longer than its predecessor, measuring 3860mm in length. However, it will be a bit narrower and shorter, with a width of 1695mm and a height of 1500mm. This means an increase in length by 15mm, while the width and height will decrease by 40mm and 30mm respectively. Additionally, significant design changes are also in the works.