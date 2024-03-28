Maruti Suzuki India Announces Major Senior Management Reshuffle

Maruti Suzuki | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) made significant alterations to its senior management lineup. Partho Banerjee takes over the role of Head of Marketing and Sales, succeeding Shashank Shrivastava, who transitions to the position of Member-Executive Committee. The changes are effective from April 1.

Banerjee served as the Head of Service and boasts impressive 34-year tenure with MSIL. Throughout his career, he has garnered extensive experience in multiple MSIL departments, encompassing sales, marketing, and production engineering. The company noted his academic background, holding B.Tech. degree from IIT-Kanpur.

CV Raman, previously serving as Head of Engineering, has now transitioned to the role of ‘Member Executive Committee’. In his space, Tarun Aggrawal, currently holding the position of Executive Officer and Head of Powertrain vertical, has been appointed as the new Head of Engineering. Aggrawal has been with MSIL for 34 years, working in various engineering areas like electrical systems, connected systems, product planning, styling, and design. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

Sandeep Raina, currently serving as Executive Vice President and Head of Product Development, has been appointed as the Head of Product Planning. With an extensive career spanning over 30 years at MSIL, he started his journey with the company. Raina holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from IIT, Roorkee, and an MBA from MDI, Gurugram.

Sunil Kakkar transitions from Head of Supply Chain to Head of Corporate Planning, while Deepak Thukral assumes the role of Head of Supply chain. In a similar vein, Rahul Bharti modes from Head of Corporate Affairs to Head of Corporate Planning, as outlined by MSIL.

Regarding Human Resources and Information Technology sectors, Rajesh Uppal shifts from Head of HR and IT to become a ‘Member Executive Committee’. Salil B Lal now assumes the role of Head of HR, while Manoj Gautam takes charge as the Head of IT, as per the company’s statement.