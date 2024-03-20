Upcoming Maruti Suzuki DZire Spotted Testing: Anticipate Surprising Features!

Maruti Suzuki DZire - Spy Shots | theracemonkey/Instagram

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to unveil the next-generation models of it popular hatchback Swift and sub-compact sedan DZire. The testing phase of both the cars is currently underway, hinting at an imminent launch. Once again, sightings of the new Maruti Suzuki DZire being put through its paces on public roads have stirred anticipation among enthusiasts.

It was assumed earlier that the Maruti Suzuki DZire compact sedan would share most features with the new and upcoming Swift. But this time the test mule of DZire spotted with a sunroof – the first in its segment. The addition of the sunroof will certainly make the Maruti stand out in its segment. However, it is unclear if the new Swift will also get this feature.

In the top-spec variant of the Maruti Suzuki DZire is expected to get impressive features, especially the sunroof. Anticipated additions include a floating 9.0-inch touchscreen, cruise control buttons on the steering wheel, and a spacious digital MID. The cabin is likely to boast with an automatic climate control, keyless entry and more. However, advance driver assistance system (ADAS) may not be included in the Indian versions of the Swift or DZire.

Inside, the Maruti DZire cabin design, including the dashboard and seats, is expected to mirror its hatchback counterpart, the Baleno or Fronx. To distinguish itself, the DZire may feature lighter-colored materials and accents of brushed aluminium or faux wood.

Maruti Suzuki DZire - Spy Shots | Image Courtesy - theracemonkey/Instagram

When it hits the market, the Maruti Suzuki DZire will come with the same 1.2-litre Z Series petrol engine as the Swift. In Japan, this 3-cylinder engine produces 82bhp and 108Nm of torque, and it also has a mild-hybrid variant available. Buyers can expect both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT transmission. Additionally, a CNG-powered version is set to be introduced shortly after launch.

With the current Maruti Suzuki DZire priced from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom), you can expect the new to model to cost between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. This puts it competition with rivals like the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and the Tata Tigor.