Major Savings On Maruti Suzuki Arena Models This Month!

This March, Maruti Suzuki Arena dealers are giving cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and more on almost all their models. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, and DZire have the same discount as last month. There are no benefits for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV and Ertiga MPV this month.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is offering the best deals to the customers this month. This little hatchback offers 1.0-litre petrol engine, offers a choice between a 5-speed manual or AMT. If you go for the automatic option, you could save up to Rs 62,000, and the manual versions have discounts up to Rs 57,000. The CNG version, available only in manual, comes with benefits up to Rs 40,000. The Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso shares the same engine and transmission options as the Alto K10. Similar to the Alto K10, S-Presso’s AMT versions have more significant discounts – around Rs 61,000. Meanwhile, manual and CNG models come with discounts up to Rs 56,000 and 39,000 respectively, this month. The S-Presso range is priced from Rs 4.27 lakh to 6.12 lakh.

The next car in this line is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. This car shares again the same engine and transmission option as the Alto K10 and S-Presso. In March 2024 discount, you can get benefits worth Rs 61,000 on the Celerio AMT, while the manual and CNG versions have discounts up to Rs 56,000 and Rs 39,000, respectively. Currently, Maruti Suzuki Celerio prices range from Rs 5.37 lakh to Rs 7.10 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR not only boasts the 1.0-litre engine mentioned earlier but also offers 1.2-litre, with both coming in 5-speed manual and AMT options. This hatchback, is priced from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 6.90 lakh for the 1.0-litre version and Rs 6.28 lakh to Rs 7.26 lakh for the 1.2-litre models. Customers can grab fantastic savings this March with benefits up to Rs 61,000 on the AMT models, while the manual and CNG versions come with discounts of up to Rs 56,000 and Rs 36,000 respectively.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is on its way to India, and dealers are already offering great deals of up to Rs 42,000, especially on AMT variants. If you prefer the manual or CNG options, you can get benefits of Rs 37,000 and Rs 22,000, respectively. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh.