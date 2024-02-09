Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Crosses 1 Million Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announces the 1 million sales milestone achievement for the Ertiga MPV (Multi-purpose Vehicle). The Ertiga pioneered the mid-size MPV segment, earning the trust of Indian families with its strong performance.

Its stylish appeal and advanced technology features have ensured the Ertiga has widespread appeal to suit the diverse requirements of customers.

Commenting on the Ertiga’s success, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering. It has become a preferred choice for young, tech-conscious customers who love spending time with family & friends, building collective experiences at every stage. The modern appeal of the Ertiga has seen first-time customers for the MPV increase up to 41 per cent, driven by a rise in younger urban customers. It’s also worth noting that 66 per cent of the Ertiga buyers consider it as a pre-determined choice, cementing its picture-perfect appeal as a lifestyle family vehicle. The stylish, versatile and dependable Ertiga is a hit across the country in both urban and rural markets, with an impressive 37.5 per cent segment market share.”

Top-end variants of the Ertiga are a hit with customers owing to an array of advanced features such as a 17.78 cm (7-inch) Smartplay Pro Touchscreen Infotainment System with Arkamys Surround Sense, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, MID with Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Connect~ with 40+ features, remote A/C, Automatic Headlamps, Cruise Control and Machined Two-Tone Alloy Wheels amongst many others.

Ertiga is also high on utility spaces such as air-cooled cup holders, front row armrest with utility box, bottle holders and accessory sockets in each row. The second-row roof-mounted AC for rear passengers with multiple adjustable air vents and 3-stage speed control ensures that Ertiga’s roomy cabin remains comfortable for occupants seated in rear rows as well. The MPV’s spacious cabin with thoughtfully designed third-row seats offers reclining and flat-fold functionality, and a host of comfort features. Furthermore, the 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters^ has made Ertiga the MPV of choice for consumers seeking a blend of performance and convenience of a clutch pedal-less driving experience.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology, offering a fuel-efficiency of up to 20.51 km/l. The CNG powertrain further drives up efficiency, returning 26.11 km/kg.

Besides India, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has also been an incredibly popular MPV worldwide, with exports spanning 80 plus countries.