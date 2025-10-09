UGRO Capital Empowers MSMEs This Diwali, Launches #UtsavKiUdaan With Business Lakshmi Mantras

A Diwali Campaign with a Purpose . |

This Diwali, UGRO Capital has launched a special campaign called #UtsavKiUdaan to support small businesses (MSMEs) during the festive season. The campaign is not just about celebration—it's about helping businesses prepare better and grow stronger. At the centre of this initiative is a guide called the Business Lakshmi Mantras, which gives practical tips to MSMEs on how to manage this busy season smartly.

A Toolkit for Business Success

The Business Lakshmi Mantras is a simple and helpful 10-step guide. It covers everything from early planning and money management to stocking up wisely and building strong customer relationships. The idea is to give MSMEs a plan they can follow during Diwali—and also use throughout the year.

Insights from the Ground

UGRO Capital didn’t build this campaign on guesswork. It ran a survey that showed 80% of MSMEs start preparing 1-3 months in advance and 73% make detailed budgets. But the biggest challenge they face is lack of funds, not lack of demand. These insights show that MSMEs are serious about growth but need the right tools and support to succeed.

A Multi-Language, Multi-Channel Push

To make sure the message reaches far and wide, UGRO is sharing the Business Lakshmi Mantras in seven languages through WhatsApp and email with over three lakh businesses. The campaign also includes reels from real entrepreneurs under the theme “Main Diwali Ready Hoon,” influencer promotions, and print media features in Dainik Jagran and iNext. In total, UGRO aims to connect with over two million people.

A Step Towards Prosperity

According to UGRO Capital’s MD, Shachindra Nath, this campaign is about readiness. Past campaigns focused on recognising and trusting MSMEs, but this one is about preparing for success. Marketing Head Ankit Chothani added that this is more than a greeting—it’s a movement to help MSMEs grow.