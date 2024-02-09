Maruti Suzuki Unveils The Brand New Swift 2024

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 09, 2024
The 2024 Swift has a new Z12E engine, ADAS safety features, and an upgraded interior.
It also has a new 1.2-liter petrol engine, and will be offered in two trims: one with a naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and the other with a 12V mild hybrid powertrain.
EVO India
The 2024 Swift has a distinctive look, updated technology, and a fresh powertrain.
It also has a piano black grille, L-shaped signature lamps, rounded shoulder lines, flared fenders, and a floating roof design.
The Price of this version of the popular hatchback is estimated to start at Rs 6 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 is expected to be a 5 Seater model. And is expected to be launched in March 2024.
The car will compete with the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Citroen C3.
