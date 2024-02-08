Eco-Mobility On Two Wheels: A Roundup Of Electric Scooters In India From Ather 450x To Ola S1 Pro And More

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | February 08, 2024
Experience the future of mobility with powerful and eco-friendly electric scooters, combining cutting-edge technology and sustainable travel for a smarter commute.
pexels
Ather Energy's Ather 450x Gen 3 is a premium electric scooter priced at Rs 1,39,000 (ex-showroom). With a potent electric motor, all-aluminium frame, and upgraded digital dashboard, it offers an ARAI-certified range of 146 km
bikewale
Hero Electric's Optima CX, a standout in the electric scooter market, boasts a dual-battery system with an impressive 140 km range per charge. Priced at Rs 85,190 (ex-showroom) in Delhi, it features a detachable battery, digital instrument cluster, USB port, and regenerative braking.
bikedekho
The E-Luna electric scooter comes in two models: X1 priced at Rs 69,990 and X2 at Rs 74,990 (ex-showroom). It is equipped with a 1.2 kW mid-mounted motor, a 2 kWh battery, offering a 110 km range and a top speed of 50 kmph.
Bajaj revived the iconic Chetak as an electric scooter, blending heritage with modern design. With a 108 km range, robust steel body, and quick charging, it starts at Rs 1,21,000 (ex-showroom).
bikewale
The Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Premium e-scooter, 195 km range, 120 km/h top speed, 0-40 km/h in 2.6s. Rs 1,47,499, 4 kWh battery, 6.5-hr home charging, Party mode, OTA updates.
bikewale
TVS iQube ST, a powerful electric scooter, boasts a 145 km peak range, 82 kmph top speed, and a spacious boot for two helmets. Priced at Rs 1,09,256 (ex-showroom) in Delhi, it features a 7-inch touchscreen with Amazon Alexa, music playback, and safety measures. It is available in four color variants.
bikedekho
