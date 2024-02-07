Race To Top: Tesla Model Y To Zooms Past Toyota Corolla As World’s Best-Selling Car In 2023

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 07, 2024
Elon Musk-owned Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide
Car and Bike
Toyota's SUV RAV4 came second with 1.07 millions units sold
Toyota
The Japanese Carmaker's iconic Corolla came in third with 1.01 million units
Toyota
This marks the end of Toyota’s top position in the model ranking, which for years had maintained the top spot.
Car and Bike
RAV4 and Corolla are simply unable to compete in the electric car market
Way
Meanwhile Toyota's RAV4 and Corolla are establishing itself in Europe and China
Toyota