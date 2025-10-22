Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal Unveils Brochure For PRSI National Conference - 2025 In Dehradun |

The brochure of the 47th All India Public Relations Conference–2025, being organized by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Dehradun Chapter, was unveiled by Rajya Sabha MP Shri Naresh Bansal. The national conference will be held in Dehradun from 13 to 15 December 2025 on the theme — “Public Relations Vision for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.”

On this occasion, MP Naresh Bansal said that public relations act as a strong bridge between society, government, and the people. He emphasized that public relations are not merely about disseminating information, but about fostering dialogue, trust, and positive thinking to give new direction to development. He said that the role of public relations becomes extremely important in connecting people with development schemes and government initiatives. This conference, he added, will not only serve as a platform for exchange of ideas but will also contribute to strengthening the vision of India@2047.

MP Bansal further said that as Uttarakhand completes 25 years of its formation, hosting such a grand event in Dehradun holds great significance. He said that the conference will give a new identity to the public relations sector in the state and provide an opportunity for young professionals to learn and grow.

The office bearers of PRSI Dehradun Chapter informed that the three-day Mahakumbh of Public Relations will bring together PR professionals, media representatives, corporate experts, and academicians from across the country. The conference will include detailed discussions on emerging trends in public relations, the role of digital media, and new dimensions of public communication.

The objective of the conference is to share innovative practices and successful initiatives in the field of public relations, thereby building a strong and sensitive communication framework for the future of Viksit Bharat.

The brochure release event was attended by PRSI Dehradun Chapter President Ravi Bijarniya, Secretary Anil Sati, Treasurer Suresh Chandra Bhatt, and members Anil Verma, Vaibhav Goyal, Sanjay Pandey, Naveen Kandari, Deepak Nautiyal, Sushil Sati, and Sunil Rana.