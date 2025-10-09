IndIAA Awards 2025 Celebrates A Decade Of Creative Excellence - India's Top Brands & Agencies Shine Bright

Mumbai: The 10th edition of the IndIAA Awards 2025, presented by the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), brought together India’s most influential advertisers, agencies, and creative leaders in a grand celebration of storytelling and innovation. Marking a decade of recognizing excellence, the IndIAA Awards continue to stand apart for honoring co-creators of campaigns and for being judged by India’s most senior marketers. Each year, the awards salute ideas that connect brands with culture, emotion, and purpose.

This year’s partners included Truecaller (Associate Partner), Hybrid (AdTech Partner), and Mediakart, Origin and News Tamil (Supporting Partners).

From bold ideas in digital storytelling to emotionally resonant campaigns, the 2025 winners represented the power of creativity in driving real business impact.

Arun Srinivas, Jury Chairperson and Managing Director & Country Head, Meta India said “It’s been a privilege and an honor to go through hundreds of campaigns across multiple creatives and sectors. It truly is a testament to the creative excellence that our country has always been known for. Having been a marketer on the other side and now working with one of the leading digital platforms, it’s incredible to see how creative excellence has kept pace with changing times. This year, we also added a digital leg to understand how brands across campaigns are excelling in storytelling — one of the key factors, along with creative quality and messaging clarity, in deciding these awards. It’s great to see both homegrown and new-age brands continuing to achieve their objectives through impactful creative storytelling.”

Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter addressing the august gathering said “The IndIAA Awards have always stood for creative work backed by insight and purpose. What makes them unique is the integrity of the process — real campaigns shortlisted by editors and judged by top advertisers, the very people who approve great ideas every day. As we celebrate the 10th edition, we’re proud to honour work that not only drives business but uses communication as a force for good. Tonight, we celebrate the power of ideas, the brilliance of execution, and the collaboration that defines Indian advertising.”

“It’s been incredibly fulfilling to see the IndIAA Awards grow into one of the most respected recognitions in our industry. What makes us special is the integrity of the process - real campaigns, judged by real clients. As we celebrate the 10th edition, I’m proud that we continue to honour work that blends creativity, effectiveness, and a genuine commitment to being a force for good. Congratulations to all the winners.” said Jaideep Gandhi, Vice President IAA India Chapter & Chairperson, IAA INDIAA Awards 2025

The 2025 edition witnessed an evening of pride and prestige as Shilpa Shetty was recognised as the Most Disruptive Brand in the Entertainment Industry by the IAA India Chapter.

Creative powerhouses dominate the 2025 edition : Leading brands and agencies took centre stage this year with exceptional work across 16 categories. Among the big winners were Hero MotoCorp in Automotives & Accessories, HDFC Mutual Fund in Banking & Finance, Asian Paints in Home Décor & Fittings, Colgate-Palmolive in Personal Care, and Meta in Telecom & Technology.

Other standout winners included Urban Company, Gabit, Dream11, Tanishq, Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, and Stayfree — representing a dynamic mix of homegrown icons and new-age disruptors, each redefining creativity and storytelling in their own space.

Creative agencies such as Ogilvy India, Moonshot, DDB Mudra, Lowe Lintas, and Creativeland Asia were among the evening’s top performers, each demonstrating creative excellence and strategic innovation across multiple categories. Media agencies including Madison Media, Wavemaker, Havas Media, EssenceMediacom, Starcom, and IPG Mediabrands also played a vital role in delivering some of the year’s most memorable campaigns.

Gabit was announced as the winner in the category ‘Consumer Electronics’. Team Gabit & Moonshot with the presenters Bhawika Chabbra (IAA Mancom Member and Founder, Toaster) & Carol Goyal (IAA Mancom Member and Executive Director, Rediffusion and CEO, Aesthetic Intelligence Lab) |

‘Nanhi Kali Lessons from a Footfall’ was announced as the Joint winner in the category ‘Corporate’. Team Mahindra & Ogilvy with the presenters Pradeep Dwivedi (Honorary Treasurer, IAA Global and Group CEO, Eros Media World PLC); Arun Srinivas (Jury Chairperson and MD & Country Head, Meta India) and (Nick Baughan - Director of Global Agencies, Meta) |

Dream11 was announced as the winner in the category ‘Entertainment & Media, Gaming’’. Team Dream11, Tilt Brand Solutions & Zerofifty with the presenters Roger Pereira – Past President, IAA India Chapter and Founder, Roger Pereira Communication & Mandeep Malhotra , Founder & CEO, Srishti Media |

‘Asian Paint Socha Bhi Nahin Hoga’ was announced as the winner in the category ‘Home Décor, Infra & Fitting’. Team Asian Paint Ltd & Ogilvy with presenters |

‘Stayfree #BetaStayfreeLeAana’ was announced as the winner in the category ‘Voice of Change’. Team Kenvue & DDB Nudra with presenters Megha Tata (Past President, IAA India Chapter, Strategic Advisor, Edstead and Co-Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter ) & Nina Jaipuria (Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter) |

The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) felicitated the all-India winners of the ‘Changemakers For Good Awards’ at the IndIAA Awards 2025.

These awards are unique as they salute those marketing and advertising efforts that bring about real societal change. This is not about selling goods and services. It is about changing our world.

The jury for this year were Shreyams Kumar (President Indian Newspapers Society), Abhishek Karnani (President IAA India Chapter), Rana Barua (President The Advertising Club) and Ajay Kakar representing the (Indian Society of Advertisers).

The winners for the four categories were:

- Advertising: R K Swamy for ‘Happy Breastfeeding Week – Himalaya Babycare’

- Innovation: R K Swamy for ‘Happy Breastfeeding Week – Himalaya Babycare’

- Government: Associated Advertising Pvt Ltd for ‘T-Safe Awareness Campaign : Telangana Police -Women Safety Wing’

- Industry Leader : Ramesh Narayan

Ambareesh Chakraborty, Senior Partner & Executive Creative Director, R K Swamy Ltd with the presenters Abhishek Karnani – Jury Member, Changemakers for Good India and President, IAA India Chapter & Sangeeta Pendurkar – Jury Member, Changemakers for Good Asia and CEO, Pantaloons & Jaypore, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited |

Representative from Associated Advertising Pvt Ltd with presenters |