Maruti Suzuki's TOUR Range Surpasses 5 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Maruti Suzuki's TOUR Range

Maruti Suzuki's TOUR range, recognized as the country's leading and fastest-growing commercial vehicle line, has achieved the milestone of 500,000 sales in India. Launched to cater to the dynamic needs of the commercial vehicle market, the TOUR range has impacted the commercial mobility sector, providing numerous growth opportunities for individuals and businesses alike.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Our TOUR range has become integral to numerous entrepreneurial aspirations, serving as a reliable partner on their journey to success." Emphasizing the importance of minimizing downtime for businesses, Srivastava added that the TOUR Range has consistently fulfilled this commitment, ensuring uninterrupted operations for its users. He highlighted the vehicles' compliance with government regulations and the added benefit of a CNG powertrain, contributing to reduced running costs and carbon footprint.

Addressing a variety of applications within the commercial vehicle sector, from travel and tourism to app aggregators and employee transportation, the TOUR range offers enhanced operational efficiency with high fuel economy and unmatched reliability. The lineup includes five models - Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour S, Tour M, and Tour V, each based on different platforms to meet diverse commercial requirements.

The inclusion of a CNG powertrain in the TOUR range aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices in the commercial vehicle sector

Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki's TOUR range is easily accessible through the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance program, offering a convenient financing option for aspiring taxi owners. This facilitates the acquisition of TOUR vehicles at low-interest rates, enabling individuals to enter the fleet management business. The company also provides separate and flexible financing options, allowing prospective buyers to customize their loan amount and down payment through various financing partners.

The TOUR range vehicles come equipped with essential functionalities, including a speed limiting system, ensuring compliance with government regulations and promoting safe operations in the fleet sector.