Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiant Edition Launched: Starting Price at Rs 5.49 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ignis Radiance Edition in India, with a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition now stands as the most budget-friendly option in the Ignis lineup, offering a Rs 35,000 savings compared to the Sigma MT variant, which is priced at Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Radiance Edition features a few extra accessories that set it apart from the standard models and is available across Sigma, Zeta, and Alpha trims. The detailed pricing for each variant in the Radiance Edition lineup has yet to disclosed by the company.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition in the Sigma trim comes with additional accessories such as wheel covers, door visors, and chrome accents, collectively valued at Rs 3,650. For the Alpha and Zeta trims, the extras amount to Rs 9,500, including seat covers, cushions, door cladding, and door visors. Apart from these additions, the Radiance Edition retains all the standard features found in the regular versions of these trims.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition retains the same mechanical specifications as the standard model. It continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is available with either a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) option.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki has broadened the availability of its popular Frox Velocity Edition to encompass all 14 variants of the SUV, including models with 1.2-litre (Petrol and CNG) and 1.0-litre powertrain options, offered with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Following the initial success of its Turbo powertrain launch, the Velocity Edition enhances the Fronx’s dynamic and aesthetic appeal with exclusive accessory upgrades. Notably, the Fronx 1.2-litre Velocity Edition Sigma variant will be introduced at an attractive price of Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited time.