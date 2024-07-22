Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hits 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in India in Under 2 Years

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has surpassed 2 lakh unit sales in India, achieving this milestone in less than two years. By the end of last month, the SUV had sold nearly 1.99 lakh units, making it the quickest mid-size SUV to reach this figure, outpacing the Hyundai Creta’s record of 25 months. Launched on September 26, 2022, the Grand Vitara is currently priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with two engine choices: a 1.5-litre mild hybrid that produces 102bhp and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid with 114.4bhp. The mild hybrid is available with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, while the strong hybrid uses an e-CVT gearbox and has three driving modes: pure EV, hybrid, and petrol. There’s also a CNG version, which offers the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 86.6bhp and 121.5Nm of torque.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara boasts a rich set of features, including wireless charging and a head-up display. It comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and the Next Gen Suzuki Connect infotainment system. The SUV also offers ventilated and heated seats, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen, and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, enhancing both convenience and connectivity for drivers and passengers.

A few days back, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a full waiver of registration fees for eco-friendly hybrid vehicles. By eliminating the road tax for these models, the government aims to promote the use of greener cars and reduce the environmental impact of traditional petrol and diesel engines.

This initiative will benefit manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Honda Cars India, who offer a variety of hybrid models. It is part of a broader strategy to promote sustainable transportation and cut carbon emissions in the state.

According to a recent circular issued on July 5, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a complete waiver on registration fees for both hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). This waiver applies to all strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, offering substantial financial relief to prospective buyers.