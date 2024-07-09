Maruti Suzuki Extends Warranty to 6 Years/1,60,000 km for Greater Customer Assurance

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has unveiled an improved warranty program for its entire vehicle lineup. Effective July 9th, all newly delivered vehicles will come with an extended standard warranty of 3 years or 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

This warranty enhancement covers essential components like the engine, transmission, mechanical parts, electrical systems, and air conditioning, excluding consumables. Customers can now enjoy added peace of mind with access to free repairs at any of Maruti Suzuki’s authorized service centers nationwide throughout the warranty period.

In addition to enhancing its standard warranty, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has expanded its range of extended warranty options for customers. The company now offers three distinct packages designed to provide extended coverage for vehicles up to 6 years or 1,60,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

These options include the Platinum package for coverage up to the 4th year or 1,20,000 kilometers, the Royal Platinum Package for coverage up to 5th year or 1,40,000 kilometers, and the Solitaire Package, offering coverage up to the 6th year or 1,60,000 kilometers. These extended warranty packages aim to further bolster customer confidence by ensuring continued support and protection for their vehicles beyond the standard warranty period.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to have customers for life. In line with this commitment, we have enhanced our standard warranty coverage to 3 years or 1,00,000 km to provide greater value to our customers. Furthermore, we have introduced extended warranty packages for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km and revised the scope of 4th year and 5th year extended warranty packages. The enhanced standard warranty and updated extended warranty packages will offer our customers added convenience and peace of mind, ultimately enhancing their overall ownership experience.”