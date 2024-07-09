 Massive Savings on Hybrid Cars: UP Govt Eliminates Road Tax on Strong Hybrid & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMassive Savings on Hybrid Cars: UP Govt Eliminates Road Tax on Strong Hybrid & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Massive Savings on Hybrid Cars: UP Govt Eliminates Road Tax on Strong Hybrid & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

This initiative is set to benefit manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Honda Cars India, who have a range of hybrid vehicles in their lineup.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

In a move to boost the sales of eco-friendly hybrid cars, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a complete waiver of the registration fee for these models. By waiving the road tax on hybrid cars, the government aims to promote the use of greener vehicles and mitigate the environmental damage caused by traditional petrol and diesel engines.

This initiative is set to benefit manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Honda Cars India, who have a range of hybrid vehicles in their lineup. This policy is part of a broader effort to encourage sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions in the state.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors: Insights into June 2024 Auto Sales
article-image

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a full waiver on the registration fee for both hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in-hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Announced through a recent circular dated July 5, the waiver applies to all strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, providing significant financial relief for potential buyers.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross |

Read Also
Toyota Sets Sales Record: 27,474 Units Sold in June 2024
article-image

Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara SUV, and Invicto MPV, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV and Innova Hycross MPV, and Honda’s City e-HEV sedan all come equipped with HEV technology. Thanks to the new policy, potential buyers can save over Rs 3 lakh on the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross, and over Rs 2 lakh on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Honda City e-HEV.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto |

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder both feature a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain, delivering a combined output of 116PS with their petrol engine and electric motor, and are equipped with an e-CVT. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross, boasts a 2.0-litre hybrid system, offering a total power of 186PS and impressive torque, also using an e-CVT.

Meanwhile, the Honda City e-HEV includes a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine and dual electric motors, achieving a combined output of 126PS, and operates with an e-CVT.runs on a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine (98PS/127Nm) and two electric motors, providing a combined output of 126PS, and uses an e-CVT.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive Savings on Hybrid Cars: UP Govt Eliminates Road Tax on Strong Hybrid & Plug-in Hybrid...

Massive Savings on Hybrid Cars: UP Govt Eliminates Road Tax on Strong Hybrid & Plug-in Hybrid...

Explained: Why Maruti Suzuki Shares Surged Over 5%; Uttar Pradesh Waives Registration Fees for...

Explained: Why Maruti Suzuki Shares Surged Over 5%; Uttar Pradesh Waives Registration Fees for...

Yes Bank Quashes Stake Sale Rumours, Calls It 'Factually Incorrect And Purely Speculative'

Yes Bank Quashes Stake Sale Rumours, Calls It 'Factually Incorrect And Purely Speculative'

Understanding Loan Against Property Eligibility with Bajaj Finserv

Understanding Loan Against Property Eligibility with Bajaj Finserv

Shop Now, Pay Later: Introducing Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

Shop Now, Pay Later: Introducing Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card