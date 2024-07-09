Massive Savings on Hybrid Cars: UP Govt Eliminates Road Tax on Strong Hybrid & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

In a move to boost the sales of eco-friendly hybrid cars, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a complete waiver of the registration fee for these models. By waiving the road tax on hybrid cars, the government aims to promote the use of greener vehicles and mitigate the environmental damage caused by traditional petrol and diesel engines.

This initiative is set to benefit manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Honda Cars India, who have a range of hybrid vehicles in their lineup. This policy is part of a broader effort to encourage sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a full waiver on the registration fee for both hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in-hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Announced through a recent circular dated July 5, the waiver applies to all strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, providing significant financial relief for potential buyers.

Toyota Innova Hycross |

Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara SUV, and Invicto MPV, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV and Innova Hycross MPV, and Honda’s City e-HEV sedan all come equipped with HEV technology. Thanks to the new policy, potential buyers can save over Rs 3 lakh on the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross, and over Rs 2 lakh on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Honda City e-HEV.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto |

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder both feature a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain, delivering a combined output of 116PS with their petrol engine and electric motor, and are equipped with an e-CVT. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross, boasts a 2.0-litre hybrid system, offering a total power of 186PS and impressive torque, also using an e-CVT.

Meanwhile, the Honda City e-HEV includes a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine and dual electric motors, achieving a combined output of 126PS, and operates with an e-CVT.runs on a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine (98PS/127Nm) and two electric motors, providing a combined output of 126PS, and uses an e-CVT.