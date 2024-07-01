Toyota Sets Sales Record: 27,474 Units Sold in June 2024

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition |

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has sustained its robust sales performance, achieving a significant growth in June 2024 by selling 27,474 units. This impressive figure includes 25,752 units sold within India and 1,722 units exported overseas.

Comparatively, in June 2023, the company has sold 19,608 units. Highlighting its strong performance throughout the first half of 2024, Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a remarkable 47% growth year-over-year. From January to June 2024, the company sold a total of 1,50,250 units, making a substantial increase from 1,02,371 units sold during the same period last year.

Toyota Innova Hycross | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Commenting on the strong performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Our product strategy and continued focus on offering a delightful ownership experience across all touchpoints allowed us to maintain a consistently strong performance. Notably, we achieved our highest ever monthly sales of 27,474 units in June, and the overall 47% growth for the Calendar Year highlights the success of our invigorated strategy. Our recently launched Urban Cruiser Taisor continues to perform beyond expectations with order intake doubling compared to the previous month."

Toyota Taisor |

Recently, Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor, priced at Rs 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It's based on Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx, showing the successful teamwork between the two carmakers and marking their sixth joint project. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor resembles the Fronx but with some changes: a new honeycomb grille, updated front bumpers, and straight LED DRL instead of the Fronx’s cube-shaped ones. It rolls on stylish 16-inch alloy wheels with diamond cuts. It comes in colours like Café White, Enticing Silver, Sportin Red, Lucent Orange, and Gaming Grey. You can also get the first three colours with a blacked-out roof if you prefer.

The Toyota Taisor comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine producing 88.5bhp and 113Nm of torque, and a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine delivering 98.6bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. Toyota has also introduced a CNG version of the Taisor, featuring the 1.2-litre engine with 76.44bhp and 98.5Nm. You have a choice of three transmissions: a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automated manual (AMT) for the 1.2-litre engine, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic for the 1.0-litre engine.