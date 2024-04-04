Toyota Launches Urban Cruiser Taisor in India, Priced at Rs 7.74 Lakh!

Toyota Taisor |

Toyota has made waves in the Indian automotive scene with the launch of its latest offering, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, priced at Rs 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota Taisor, a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx, signifies the fruitful collaboration between the two auto giants and marks sixth joint venture product.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor looks a lot like the Fronx but with some changes. It has new honeycomb grille, updated front bumpers, and straight LED DRL instead of the Fronx’s cube ones. It rides cool 16-inch alloy wheels with diamond cuts. You can get it in colours like Café White, Enticing Silver, Sportin Red, Lucent Orange, and Gaming Grey. If you want, you can also get the first three colours with blacked-out roof.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor |

Inside, the Toyota Taisor looks a lot like the Fronx’s. It comes with cool stuff like a 9-inch touchscreen that works with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Cruise Control, Connected Car Tech, Wireless Phone Charging, Head-Up display, 360-degree cameras, rear AC vents, and a height adjustable driver’s seat.

The Toyota Taisor comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine producing 88.5bhp and 113Nm of torque, and a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine delivering 98.6bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. Toyota has also introduced a CNG version of the Taisor, featuring the 1.2-litre engine with 76.44bhp and 98.5Nm. You have a choice of three transmissions: a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automated manual (AMT) for the 1.2-litre engine, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic for the 1.0-litre engine.

Toyota Taisor - Rear |

Safety is a highlight of Toyota’s new offering, with features including up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

In Indian market, the Taisor faces competition from models like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300.