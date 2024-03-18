Toyota Hyryder SUV Faces 10-Month Waiting List!

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder |

The overwhelming popularity of Toyota cars in India has resulted extensive waiting lists. From SUVs to sedans, various models across the company’s line-up are experiencing this extended waiting period phenomenon.

The Hyryder SUV by Toyota is super popular, especially its Neo Drive (mild hybrid) version. But if you want this variant, be prepared to wait for a long time – up to 10 months. And if you are eyeing strong-hybrid or CNG variants, the wait is still quite long. For strong-hybrid, it’s up to 4 months and for the CNG variant, you might have to wait for up to 8 months to 14 months.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes in four versions: E, S, G, and V. The prices range from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom). There are lots of color options for the customers. The car is available in seven single-color options and four dual-tone options. Some of these cool combos are Café White with Midnight Black, Sporting Red with Midnight Black, Enticing Silver with Midnight Black, Speedy Blue with Midnight Black, and Gaming Grey with Midnight Black.

Engine Specifications:

The Toyota Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre Atkinson Cycle engine. When this engine is paired to an eCVT transmission, it can produce up to 92bhp of power and 122Nm of torque. When the engine and electric motor work together, they can produce 114bhp, with the motor adding 79bhp and 141Nm of torque.

According to the company, this hybrid setup can give you a fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l. It is all powered by a 117.6V lithium-ion battery. If you prefer a mild hybrid, that’s and option too. It uses the same 1.5-litre K15C engine found in the Ertiga and Brezza. With the Neo Drive motor, you can choose either a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox or a 5-speed manual gearbox. This setup can give you a maximum output of 103bhp and 137Nm of torque.

The hybrid model of Toyota Hyryder has features like all-black interior, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, connectivity for you smartphone and smartwatch, 9-inch touchscreen, heads-up display, a huge panoramic sunroof, and an wireless phone charger.

When it comes to safety, this SUV has you got stuff like vehicle stability control, ABS, EBD, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and up to 6-airbags.